1/1
ARTHUR J. WILDER
1930 - 2020
ARTHUR J. WILDER, 90, of Woodburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Born April 9, 1930 in Decatur, Art was a son of the late Arthur B. and Helen I. Wilder. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Association, Lions Club, and Kiwanis Club. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Art was a teacher at New Haven High School. He enjoyed family time with his children and grandchildren and loved gardening. Art married the love of his life, Joan, on June 30, 1951 and after almost 57 years of marriage Joan preceded Art in death. Art is survived by children, Kevin (Lisa) Wilder, Kathie (Larry) Frazee, Sandie (Scott) Kruse, Scott (Amy) Wilder; grandchildren, Nate (Sarah) Frazee, Andrew Wilder, Sarah (Neil) Hurford, Caleb Kruse, Olivia Kruse, Amanda Wilder, Katherine Wilder, Cameron Wilder, Noah Wilder; great-grandchildren, Nora and Emma Frazee; and siblings, Jim, Louise, Dave, Lynnette and Paul. Art was also preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia Wilder; and siblings, Charlene, Ed, Joe, Rosie, Glen and Jeanine. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road, with calling from 10 a.m. to noon. Face coverings required. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Decatur at 2:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to League for the Blind. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
