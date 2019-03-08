ARTHUR JOSEPH DeLEON, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence. Born May 3, 1954, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of John Y. and Manuela (Roman) DeLeon. Survivors include his sons, Arthur Octavios (Rebakka) DeLeon and Isaiah DeLeon, both of Lafayette, La.; stepdaughters, Amanda and Katie Lapham of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; sib lings, Dora Deleon - Salas of Fishers, Lydia (Joe) Alvarez of Fort Wayne and Esther (Charlie) Gonzalez of Fort Wayne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John DeLeon Jr. and James Deleon; and a brother-in-law, Luis Salas Jr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.mungovansimple.com or www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2019