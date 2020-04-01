ARTHUR L. LEE, 77, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. Born March 13, 1943, in Big Rapids, Mich., he was a son of the late Leonard V. and Lettie Evelyn (Royal) Lee. He was married to the late Rebecca (Johnson) Lee. He retired as a teacher from Indiana Vocational Technical College. Surviving are his siblings, Barbara N. (Lee) Middaugh of Allegan, Mich., and Paul Lee of Lake City, Mich.; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred G. Lee. No services. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. For full obituary, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020