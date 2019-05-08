ARTHUR L. SCRUGGS, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Scruggs; daughters, Tawanna (Marvin) Cottrell and Toya (John Pierre) Badie; siblings, Vera Drew, Mary Lucas and Arnold (Diana) Scruggs; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, with visitation one hour before service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019