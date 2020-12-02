1/
ARTHUR LINDEN WILSON
1933 - 2020
ARTHUR LINDEN WILSON, 87, of LaFontaine, Ind., passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Huntington, Huntington, Ind. Art had an entrepreneurial spirit and supported his family by owning and operating Mobile Brake and Mr. Brake in Fort Wayne, Ind., which he started in the late 1960s through the 1970s. A celebration of Art's life will be held at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th St., Marion, Ind., at a later date. The family of Arthur Wilson has entrusted McKee Mortuary with arrangements.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mckee Mortuary
1401 St Rd 114 W
N Manchester, IN 46962
(260) 982-6700
