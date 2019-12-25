ARTHUR WARE, JR., 79, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home. He retired from Inter-national Harvester (Navistar) in 1999. Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Marine Ware; a son, Arthur (Sabrina) Ware III; four daughters, Michele (Thomas Jr.) Swain, Vicki (John) Bowen; Leslie Ware-Johnson and Christa (DaVon) Perry; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www. ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019