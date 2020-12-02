1/
ARTHUR WILLIAM HORMANN
1938 - 2020
ARTHUR WILLIAM HORMANN, 82, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home. Born March 21, 1938, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William August and Clara Marie Heckmann Hormann. Art was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and was retired from Kroger, where he was a meat cutter. He served in the Indiana National Guard. Art is survived by his siblings, Marilyn Hormann of Fort Wayne and Carl (Della) Hormann of Decatur, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Bertie Hormann of Fort Wayne, Shirley Hormann of Decatur, Ind., and Mary (Robert) Oliver of Owensboro; brother-in-law, Harold "Sonny" (Linda) Gillim of Lewisport; along with many nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Gillim Hormann, in 2017; and brothers, Norbert, Richard, and Elvin "Al" Hormann, all formerly of Indiana. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday in Lewisport Cemetery. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, has been entrusted with care. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 2200 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Share memories and condolences with Art's family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
