ASHLEE D. RAGER, 32, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. She married Kay Molitor, who survives. She was employed by Crossroads Child & Family Services, as a Professor at Indiana Tech, and a therapist at Nicolet Counseling LLC of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by parents, Dave (Mary) Rager and Dawn (Jason) Kochenour; two siblings, three children, three grandchildren, and grandparents. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to the family c/o Kay Rager. To send an online condolence, visit www.denherderfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ASHLEE D. RAGER.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St. P.O. Box 27
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019