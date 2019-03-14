ASHLEY MARIE MITCHELL, 33, of Angola, Ind., passed away peacefully to join her Lord Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ashley moved with her family a lot. She spent most of her life in Cincinnati, Ohio and Grandville, Mich., where she graduated from high school. Ashley was a competitive figure skater for 10 years and was a member of Northern Kentucky Figure Skating Club. Ashley had a deep love for animals. She had a sincere relationship with her friends. Leaving behind her devoted mother, Cynthia DiAnne Mitchell of Angola; father, Mohammad Rafi of Columbus, Ohio; and her beloved dog, Bruiser. Also surviving are her uncle, Verne V. Mitchell III of Fort Wayne; cousins, Verne "Van", Jonathon Russell, and Alexander "Alex"; and great aunt, Mary Mitchell Koehlinger. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Verne V. Mitchell Jr. and Frances Weitzman Mitchell Rousseau. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials made in honor of Ashley Mitchell to Steuben County Humane Shelter.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ASHLEY MARIE MITCHELL.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019