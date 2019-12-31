|
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
|
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
ASSUNTA M. BROWN, 91, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Saint Anne Retirement Home of Fort Wayne. Born July 3, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Agatha Settimi. Assunta graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1946. She was a Claims Deputy with the Indiana Employment Security Division for 20 years and retired in 1988. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She had an extravagant, happy, passion for life and shared her love of teaching through the Foster Grandparent Program for many years. Assunta made all kinds of crafts and loved to cook, bake, and decorate her home. Her true passion in life was her family and her loyalty and love she shared. Assunta is survived by her children, Diane (John) Walborn of Plano, Texas, Karen (Ronald) Herink of Canton, Ohio, and Denise (Frank) Brown of Garland, Texas; sisters, Luigina Settimi and Rita Michael, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Anthony Settimi of Hamilton, Ind.; grandchildren, Johnny (Courtney) Walborn, Andrea Whitney, Nick Brown, and Erin Brown; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Walborn, Cason Walborn, Grayson Whitney, and Cole Whitney; and her cousin, Joanne Brames. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wilbur Lane Brown; sister, Mary Pettit; and cousin, Grace Rody. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandnsons.com
