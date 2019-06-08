AUBREY GENE ASHER

Obituary
AUBREY GENE ASHER, 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10:24 p.m., after an extended illness at Parkview Hospital Randalia, in Fort Wayne. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Life Changing Church in Edgerton, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull St., Edgerton. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Toledo ALS Foundation. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 8, 2019
