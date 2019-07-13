AUDIE M. SMITH, 89, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Majestic Care in New Haven, Ind. Born in Mad sonville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Elvis and Evelyn Curneal. She married Thomas Smith on Sept. 10, 1955; and he survives. Audie was a member of Maplecrest Kingdom Hall. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and loved her church. Surviving are her son, Jim Prowse; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Darrel (Jan) Curneal. Audie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Elvis Ray Curneal, Robert L. Curneal, and Helen M. Thomas. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 13, 2019