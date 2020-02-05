Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUDREY ELLYN (BUEHRER) HALFERTY. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

AUDREY ELLYN (BUEHRER) HALFERTY, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Born May 29, 1933, in Green Township - Noble County, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Buehrer and Alreada (McCoy) Buehrer. She graduated from Avilla High School in 1951 and was married to Kenneth Halferty on Oct. 18, 1953 in the E.U.B. Church in Avilla. During the years Ken was serving in the United States Air Force, she worked as an administrative assistant in the areospace industry. The young couple moved to New Haven in 1959 where they raised their family. Audrey dedicated her life to her family and serving the Lord. In addition to being a homemaker, Audrey was an active church member and volunteer, serving in the Prayer Chain Ministry, Nursing Home Ministry, and Women's AGLOW Fellowship. She led adult bible studies, taught children's Sunday school, and ministered through the Child Evangelism Fellowship. She enjoyed photography, travel, reading, gardening, sending encouragement cards and studying the Bible. Audrey was a member of the First Assembly of God, and faithfully served as an elder. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Graham of New Haven; brothers, Merton Buehrer and Rance Buehrer; and sister-in-law, Peggy Earnhart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Halferty, in 2017; son, Kirby Halferty, in 1990; and son-in-law, Donald Graham, in 2012. A celebration of Audrey's life is 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at First Assembly of God, 1400 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial donations may be made to First Assembly of God. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.



