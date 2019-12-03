AUDREY FIRTH, 90, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born Dec. 10, 1928, in Berry Brow in Yorkshire, England, she left school at age 14 to work despite qualifying for grammar school. She and her husband Donald immigrated in 1957 to Ontario, Canada, and then the following year moved to Fort Wayne, which they made their lifelong home. They had two children, Susan and Jill, and while raising them she obtained her GED and a realty broker's license. In her free time, she was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. Later in life, after a battle with breast cancer, she put her knitting skills to work making hats for cancer patients. She was also an avid gardener and up for any activity. She was very involved with her family, and never missed her grandchildren's activities. In her memory, please enjoy some chocolate and plant some flowers in the spring - she loved anything chocolate and flowers of all kinds. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Donald Firth; and her daughters, Susan Meyer of Carmel, Ind. and Jill Auld (Wayne) of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Firth, Mikayla (John) Moody and Alex Meyer. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2019