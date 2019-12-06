|
|
AUDREY JANE MORRIS, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Born March 6, 1925, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ethel (Suehle) Schreiber. Jane graduated from The University of Maryland in Home Economics, and was also the founding/ first charter president of the Delta Gamma Sorority at The University of Maryland in 1945. She continued to be active in Delta Gamma her entire life - even attending the founder's day luncheon earlier this year. She earned her Master's degree from Indiana University in 1978, and continued to teach school until she retired in 1985. In 1964, she and her husband, Earl, started The Plant-ation Supply Company in Maplewood Plaza (lawn and garden), and then moved it to Coldwater and Cook Roads in 1986 (the land is where the Marathon station is now), at one point also having a location on Lower Huntington and Winchester Road, in Waynedale. She traveled the world from Australia to Tahiti to Europe to Alaska, and with her husband loved traveling in their RV, particularly enjoying southern Texas. She was also a member of the local Fort Wayne Book Club, The Fort Wayne Writer's club (Scribes), and published her autobiography at age 82. She was also a member of the Alley Cats dance group, once traveling to Germany for a special performance. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Downtown Fort Wayne since 1960, and always believed in goodness, people, community, and was a true social butterfly. She loved her birthplace, and her extended family in Baltimore, and frequently went back to visit (staying with her sister-in-law, Anni Schreiber and nephew, Kurt in Towson, Md.). "She was the most giving mother, and dearly loved her children. She will forever be remembered as one of the best mothers and individuals God has put on this earth". Surviving are her daughter, JoElyn Morris of Fort Wayne; sons, Douglas Morris of Indianapolis, Kenneth Morris of Costa Rica, Robert (Jovelyn) Morris, and Richard Morris, both of San Diego, Calif.; and grandchildren, Halie Morris of New York, N. Y., Kaiyah Morris of Indianapolis, and Robbie Morris of San Diego, Calif. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl W. Morris; and brothers, Thomas S. and Graydon L. Schreiber. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Entombment will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home Activities Department. "The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home". For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019
|
|
|
|