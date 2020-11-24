AUDREY M. GRABNER, 94, of Roanoke, Ind., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. Born May 9, 1926, in Allen County, Ind., Madison Township, she was the daughter of the late William C. Frederick and the late Hazel M. (Grodian) Frederick. Audrey was united in marriage to Charles R. "Dick" Grabner on March 6, 1947 in Maples, Ind.; he preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2009 following 62 years of marriage. Audrey was much more than a homemaker. She was an excellent nurse for her family. Her house, lawn, and garden were impeccable. The pies she baked were beyond compare, the crusts flakey and delicious. She loved to bake cookies and make strawberry jam for her family, grandchildren in particular. Audrey could make a meal out of almost anything, and still have it taste delicious. Her gravy was always good and seasoned just right. She shot basketball with the neighborhood kids, popped the best popcorn with bacon grease seasoning, and made the best chocolate "mulk" shakes. "Audrey held a high regard for education, insisting that her three children get college degrees, and they did! She would tell you that she wasn't bull headed but was determined! Audrey was quite a woman, a jack-of-all trades and master of many." She is survived by two daughters, Lois A. (Stephen) Gehres of Van Wert, Ohio, and Joy S. (Mike) Lasley of Fort Wayne; son, David F. (Cindy) Grabner of Roanoke, Ind.; brother, Dallas E. Frederick of Bloomfield, Ind.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph E. Frederick, Darwin R. Frederick, Donald C. Frederick, and Howard G. Frederick. Private family graveside services will be held at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, with burial following at Monroeville Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. Audrey's family requests everyone sign the online guestbook and leave messages for them at www.zwickjahn.com