AURA CURRAN HAMMOND REEVES
AURA CURRAN HAMMOND REEVES, 98, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in her family home on Nov. 9, 1921, she was the youngest of three sisters and four brothers of Edith (VanOrd strand) and Amos Clarence Curran. She grew up close to the railroad tracks in a small town. Aura was salutatorian of her West Chicago High School class and is believed to be the last surviving member of the WCCHS class of 1939. After high school, she held several secretarial jobs and worked at the local draft board. In 1945, she married Max Hammond, and they shared a happy life with their five children. After Max's death in 1966, she took on the role of both mother and father, lovingly raising their children. In 1993, she married Jack Reeves, and in 1995, they moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. Her loves included her children and grandchildren, music, travel, good food, old movies, her hometown, her friends, and in later years, the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Colts. People were drawn to her warm personality. To her children, she will be remembered as the very definition of what love looks like. She is survived by her children, Marcia (Gordon) Basichis, Maxine Dashu Hammond (Nava Mizrahhi), Kirk Hammond, Joan (John) Zeiger, and Julie Hammond, and a stepson, Paul (Susan) Reeves. Also surviving are six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
