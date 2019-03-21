Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AURORA M. PENA. View Sign

AURORA M. PENA, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence. Born Nov. 18, 1925, in Poteet, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Simon and Josefa (Gonzalez) Montal vo. Aurora retired from General Electric in 1985. She was a member of Jehovah's Witness Bluffton Kingdom Hall. Surviving are her children, Gloria (Marty) Martinez of Fort Wayne, Richard (Michelle) Pena of New Haven, George (Josie) Pena of Fort Wayne, Gilbert (Linda) Pena of Ossian, Eddie (Deborah) Pena of North Carolina, and Arlene (Frank) Revalee of Fort Wayne; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Pena; and seven siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials may be made to Bluffton Indiana Kingdom Hall for World Wide Work. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Pena family may be shared at



6750 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

