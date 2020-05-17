AUSTIN DALE HARRISON, 24, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 21, 1995, Austin was the son of Lori J, (Bunn) Harrison and Jeff Harrison. His father survives in Columbia City and his mother survives in Fort Wayne. A 2014 graduate of Northrop High School, Austin loved fishing and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He was a light-hearted person who always enjoyed joking around and a good competition. Most of all, he enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by his son, Ayden Harrison of Fort Wayne; a sister, Brittany Harrison of Fort Wayne; grandparents, Cheryl Bunn (Dick Witte) of Ossian and Dorothy Harrison Foltz of Fort Wayne; and a great-grandmother, Gelene Brickley of Bluffton. Austin was preceded in death by a grandfather, Charlie "Jack" Harrison; and a great-grandfather, Dean Brickley. A public visitation and memorial service will be held at Goodwin Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton with burial following at Fairview Cemetery at a later date once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial donations may be made in Austin's memory to Ayden's education fund and can be directed to the care of Austin's mother, Lori Harrison. Donations can be mailed to Goodwin Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton (IN 46714). Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.