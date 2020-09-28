AUSTIN LEE CAREY, 29, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Jerome, Idaho. Born April 12, 1991 in Fort Wayne, Ind. he was a son of the late Michael Carrey and Margie Carey, who survives, both of Indiana. After graduating high school, Austin obtained certification in Orlando, Fla. as a Personal Trainer. Austin was an avid base jumper, traveling the world and setting records with the highest exit point at Mt. Whitney, Calif. Following an accident and an incredible recovery, Austin became an outspoken advocate and public speaker for athletes with spinal cord injuries. He founded the organization PARA/ALPINIST and encouraged countless others to follow their passion. Austin shared many of his experiences on YouTube and loved connecting with fellow jumpers. In addition to base jumping, Austin was an accomplished wing suit jumper, and excelled at snowboarding and skateboarding. When he could hold still long enough, Austin enjoyed writing and journaling. He is survived by his mother, Margie Carey of Indiana; the love of his life, Crys Souza of Brazil; brother, Ryan Carey of Indiana; grandmother, Marilyn Howard Carey of California; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Austin was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Caleb and Duetta Davis; paternal grandfather, William J. Carey and step-grandmother, Isabelle Carey. Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 5, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County SPCA, or to the charity of donor's choice. Austin's Journey video Link COPY/PASTE www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7zahTOk9Yo
Austin's Record Setting Summit to Mt. Whitney video link COPY/PASTE www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8Y2uR1GjIk