AVIS T. GARDINER BOATWRIGHT, 98, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in the Towne House Retirement Center. Born in Riverside, R.I. on Feb. 13, 1922, she was a daughter of Leon T. Gardiner and Marion P. (Britton) Gardiner, Avis spent her childhood years in East Providence, R.I. and graduated from Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I. in1943. She met Donald Boatwright from Valley Center, Kan., when he was stationed in Rhode Island, during World War II and they were married in 1945. They enjoyed 63 years of a sweet and loving union until Don passed away in 2008. Don and Avis had three children and moved several times during their lives together. Avis had an unfaltering and grateful faith in the Lord and enjoyed being active in the various churches they attended - most recently Covenant Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. She was a seamstress her entire life and was blessed to serve others with her skill. She and Don enjoyed traveling throughout the world with Elderhostel and they were both proud to be lifelong learners. Avis is survived by her sister, June (Robert) Sicilian; daughter, Marla Boatwright (Les Smith); son, Kirk (Bonnie) Boatwright; grandchildren, Shaun (Christie) Boatwright, Cullen Boatwright and Kaitlin (Andrew) Pinedo; and six great - grandchildren. Avis was preceded in death by her parents; and eldest son, Wayne. The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of The Towne House and particularly Towne Square for helping to make her final years comfortable and pleasant. A small private family memorial service will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Covenant Methodist Church Missionary Fund or a charity of donor's choice.