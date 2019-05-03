Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. AVON G. CRISMORE. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 West Mill Street Ossian , IN 46777 (260)-622-4114 Send Flowers Obituary

DR. AVON G. CRISMORE, 89, of Bluffton, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Oct. 7, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Rupert Noel and Alice L. (Miller) Wellen dorf. She received her PHD from the University of Illinois at Urbana - Champaign and had began her teaching career at Ossian High School. She had also taught at Norwell and at Indiana University. She retired from teaching in 2013, after 50 years. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling for her work, giving lectures and living abroad for some time. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl (Ray) Mitchell of Fort Wayne, Jill (Al) Mozena of Fort Wayne and Debra (John) Enyeart of Huntington; sons, Ryan (Ann - Deceased) Crismore of Bluffton, Randy (Mary Ellen) Crismore of Vincennes, Ind., and Noel (Laurie) Crismore of New Haven; siblings, Rodney (Barbara) Wellendorf and Mary O'Keefe; 15 grandchildren, and many many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandhchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Noel Crismore, in 2014; grandson, Bradley Paul Crismore; and sister, Carole Ann Vachon. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2919, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5912 Sugar St., Uniondale (IN 46791), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian (IN 46777). Burial will be in Horeb Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Crismore family may be shared at



