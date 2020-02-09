AVONDA I. (WILLIAMS) LITTON (17,1926 - 2020)
Obituary
AVONDA I. (WILLIAMS) LITTON, 93, of Grabill, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Lincoln -shire Place, Fort Wayne, from complications with Alzheim -er's. Born on March 17,1926 in McCreary County, Ky., she was a daughter of Marland and Cora {Fletcher) Williams.Avonda spent her formative years in Whitley City, Ky., graduating from McCreary County High School in 1944. She married Doyle C. Litton, in Whitley City on July 20, 1946. She earned a B.S. and M.S in teaching from Ball State University and retired from Glenwood Park Elementary in 1986. Besides teaching, Avonda loved books and poetry, her flowers and vegetable garden. She liked embroidering quilts, knitting, doing cross-stitch, and traveling to all fifty states and many countries around the globe. Avonda attended North Park Community Church. She was a past president of Delta Kappa Gamma, Gamma Beta chapter, was a member of Eastern Star, American Association of University Women,and a participant in Old Settlers. Avonda is survived by her husband of 73 years, Doyle; a daughter, Sharon (Bill) Anders; seven grandchildren, Leea Villarreal, Timothy C. (Cheris) Litton, Angela (John) Marshall, Heather Ostrowski, Lorraine (Rob Davis) Vendrely, Joy (David) Nelson, and Tricia (Brian) Snow; 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Timothy D. Litton; and siblings, John Fletcher, Louise Garret,Claude Dalton Williams, and Harold Williams. The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in River View Cemetery, Carroll Road, Churubusco. A meal will be provided at Churubusco United Methodist Church. Preferred memorials are Heartland Hospice Care, , and Mapleseed Farms.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020
