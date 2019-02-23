AYDEN BUGATTI BURE, 3, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Tim Wilson and Catherine Bure, who survive. He is also survived by his siblings, Foster and Zyaira Bure; and grandmothers, Ruth Martin and Gladys Wilson, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Scott Bure and Simone Wilson. Private family services. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
