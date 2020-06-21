DANIEL B. PEIFER, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born in Hammond, Ind., on Jan. 5, 1940. Dan was a graduate of Hammond High, and Indiana State University (student government president, ISU football), majoring in Special Education. He worked his way through college as an ambulance attendant in Terre Haute. He taught Special Education classes in the Hammond Public School system; served as Director of Education for the Physically Handicapped in the State Department of Public Instruction in Indianapolis; Professor and Chair of the Special Education Department at University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne; and was an administrator at Fort Wayne State Hospital and Developmental Center. He was a lifelong advocate of the physically and mentally disabled. An enthusiastic actor, he appeared onstage in several college productions, and at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. An especially dynamic community leader and actively involved in his children's extracurricular lives, he served as Little League coach, Scout Master, as well as MC for countless F.W.C.S. related events, taught in the religious education program at St. Charles Parish, and served on the Parish Council. With wife, Frankie (Merva), they have two sons, Christopher (Rachel) and Matthew (Yvette). In later years their family enjoyed several cruises, local parks and Lake Michigan, despite his battling Multiple Sclerosis. Out of respect for the safety of friends and family, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts in Dan's honor can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, here: http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/peifer. Arrangements by Divine Mercy Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.