NILDA B. SALAZAR, M.D., 84, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Kingston Care Center of Fort Wayne. Dr. Nilda was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Manila, Philippines, and was the daughter of the late Celestino and Aurora Salazar. She was the associate medical director of Park Center for many years and a pediatrician and psychiatrist and a member of the American Medical Association. She was known world wide and was named "Clinician of the Century" by the American Psychiatric Association. "Dr. Nilda also prayed rosary regularly before bed." Surviving are her sister, Socorro Fernandez of Massapequa, N.Y.; niece, Antoniette Salazar of Pearland, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: . To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 30, 2019