BALKEGH BEZU AYELLE, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Born April 20, 1962, he was a son of Bezu and Almaz Ayele. Originally from Wonji Shewa, Ethiopia, he came to the United States in 1982, and lived in Fort Wayne and later Indianapolis. He became a Cosmetologist (hair stylist), owned "Doro Dogs" and "Jamaican Wings", other jobs, and an Airport worker at Indianapolis Int'l. He loved running, fishing, talking of his kids, current events and politics. Balkegh was a semi-pro soccer player in Ethiopia. Surviving are children, Patrick (Chiara) Ayelle of Atlanta, Marie (Angelo) Mante of Fort Wayne and Sunni (Nozomi) Ayelle of Kochi, Japan; their mom; six grandchildren + one on the way; parents; sisters, Misrak, Azeb, Getenesh, Netsanet and Ruth Ayele, and many nieces and nephews. "Thank you Back On My Feet, Jim Patton - his running family in Indianapolis, Ethiopian Community, and Veterans homeless shelter in Indy." Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael Ethiopian Orthodox Church on W. Ray St., Indy, where visitation begins 11 a.m. Friday. Preferred memorials to the church at indianapolisst michael.org,, backonmyfeet.org, or to hvafofindiana.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019