BARBARA A. DUNCAN, 56, of Muncie, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, 2:25 p.m., at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Born in Fort Wayne on July 21, 1964, she was the daughter of Ray and Doris Jane (Anderson) Duncan. Barbara was a graduate of Northrop High School and she worked for Reliance Machine Shop in Muncie. Barbara is survived by three sons, Steven (Ashlee) Barnell, Anthony (Lyndsay) Barnell and Andrew Barnell, all of Muncie; father, Ray Duncan of Warsaw; one brother, Michael (Ronda) Duncan of Savannah, Ga.; two sisters, Lisa (Paul) Edsall of Muncie and Patti (Jerry) Case of Fort Wayne; and seven grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Barnell; and her mother. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash (IN 46992), with visitation for family and friends two hours prior to the funeral service, starting at 2 p.m. Pastor John Cook officiating. Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com