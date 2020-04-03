BARBARA A. LAGASSIE, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Phenix City, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Obie and Louvenia (Clegg) Parker. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. Barbara worked at a bank for several years as an administrative assistant, supervisor of the teller line and did loans. She later was a Realtor for Century-21. Everybody she met took a liking to her. She took good care of the family and did income tax reports for all her seven children. She went to the library every couple of weeks and withdrew five or six large print novels. She was a fast reader. Barbara could get things done faster than anybody. The last couple of years she was in ill health. She was in and out of the hospital and rehab facilities. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Lagassie; children, Karen Smith, David Lagassie, Anne Badrov, Janet Omo, Denise (Bill) Ecklor, Carol (Eugene) Miller, and Aimee (Douglas) Osborne; brother, Carl (Renee) Parker; 15 grandchildren, and 16 great - grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one brother, and one sister. Funeral service is noon Saturday at www.facebook.com/harperfh. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2020