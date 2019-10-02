BARBARA A. PEPPLER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Born in 1932, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Dorothy Wolcott, she was incredibly proud of her Irish and Scottish heritage. In 1952, she married her high school sweetheart and they began a beautiful life together. Gregarious and outgoing, Barbara cherished her friends and family. Surviving family include her son, Thomas (Kirk Pennington) Peppler; her daughter, Katherine (David) Todoran; and her greatest joy, grandchild, Hadley Todoran. She was preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Arthur O. Peppler; and her sister, Betsy Minke. A celebration memorial service is planned for November. Memorial gifts may be given In Barbara's name to WBNI Northeast Indiana Public Radio or PBS39 Fort Wayne Public Television. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019