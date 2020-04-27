BARBARA A. SCOTT (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA A. SCOTT.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

BARBARA A. SCOTT, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday. April 24, 2020. Born on Aug. 29, 1932 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Otho and Fern Barbier. Barbara graduated from Central High School. She worked at K-mart for 30 years, retiring in 1996. Barbara is survived by her son, Michael of Fort Wayne; siblings, Richard of Titusville, Fla., Mary Jane of Fort Wayne, and John (Andra) of Naples, Fla.; several nieces and nephews. At this time there will be no service. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.