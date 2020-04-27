BARBARA A. SCOTT, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday. April 24, 2020. Born on Aug. 29, 1932 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Otho and Fern Barbier. Barbara graduated from Central High School. She worked at K-mart for 30 years, retiring in 1996. Barbara is survived by her son, Michael of Fort Wayne; siblings, Richard of Titusville, Fla., Mary Jane of Fort Wayne, and John (Andra) of Naples, Fla.; several nieces and nephews. At this time there will be no service. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 27, 2020