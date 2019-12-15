BARBARA ANN BURT, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Born July 17, 1935, she was the daughter of Jack and Ethel Burger. On Aug. 28, 1959, she married J. Philip Burt. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother. She was pioneer as the second female to graduate from Michigan law school and first in her class. She was a dedicated civic leader, serving as president and chairman of both the Fort Wayne Community Foundation and the Foellinger Foundation. She was honored in the state of Indiana for her outstanding contributions to philanthropy and was awarded an honorary doctorate. She loved plants and in her work contributed to the funding of the Botanical Conservatory of Fort Wayne. Surviving relatives include her husband, Phil Burt of Fort Wayne; two sons, Brian and Steve; daughter, Julie; and five grandchildren, Cormac, Shannon, Quinn, Benjamin, and Ryan. Private family services are being arranged by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Barbara Burt Development Fund c/o Fort Wayne Community Foundation, 555 East Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019