BARBARA ANN CLIFTON, 63, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, with her two children at her bedside. "She was a beautiful soul who lived life on her own terms and gave generously to others. She was a true friend to those who knew her and lived her life to help other people and animals. She will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched. She encouraged us all to live every day like it was our last." She is survived by her children, Chad (Tracy Cochran) Elder of Fort Wayne and Mary (Jason) Romain of Windermere, Fla.; stepson, Jim Clifton of Michigan; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sweetie, Jon Clifton; parents, Richard and Eva (Alday) Stoker; sister, Linda (Stoker) Arthur; and brother, Richard Stoker. Private services will be held by the family. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020