BARBARA ANN COTNER
BARBARA ANN COTNER, 77, of Angola, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne and Columbia City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home. She was born on Aug. 19, 1943 in Allen County, Ind. Barb graduated from New Haven High School in 1961, and received an Associate's degree in nursing from IPFW. She was a longtime registered nurse, working for Parkview Hospital for 25 years, Lutheran Hospital for five years, and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for 14 years. She most recently was a nurse for many years for Cameron Home Health Care & Hospice. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Ind. Survivors include her children, Myra (Mike) Miller of Butler, Ind., and Bradley (Tracy) Cotner of New Haven, Ind.; grandchildren, Joshua Cotner, Meghan Zumwalt, Devon Cotner, and Ashley Pfeiffer; two great- grandchildren, Atticus and Ariella; and a brother, Dale (Lana) Doty of Columbia City, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Doris (Baumert) Doty; and husband, Max A. Cotner. Funeral service is noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Ind., with calling from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. The Rev. Jeffrey Teeple will officiate the service. Graveside Committal service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind., with the Rev. Philip Rittner officiating. Memorials in her memory are to Peace Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
