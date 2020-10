Or Copy this URL to Share

COTNER, BARBARA ANN: Funeral service is noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Ind., with calling from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Graveside Committal service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home.



