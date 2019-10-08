BARBARA ANN (McCULLOCH) GEYER, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Robert and Esther (Girt) McCulloch. Barbara graduated from Central High School. She was co-owner of Geyer Chevrolet and also owned Geyer Travel Times. Barbara was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Society, Delta Theta Tau Society, the Winchester Rotary Club, and the Athena Club. She loved to travel and was an avid reader, mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are her two children, Julia Ann Owens of Winchester and Cynthia Sue (Tom) Bair of Rochester; her brother, James McCulloch of Garrett; six grandchildren, Scott (Kristen) Wolfe of Winchester, James Wolfe of Los Lounes, N.M., Christopher (Kerri) Bair of Winter Garden, Fla., Matthew Bair of Indianapolis, Jill (companion Dave Sumner) Bair of Naples, Fla., and Tessa (fianc‚ Seth Miller) Bair of Greenwood; and five great - grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill D. Geyer; a sister, Mary Lou Sutton; and a brother, Robert McCulloch. A service to celebrate Barbara's life is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with calling one hour prior. Friends and family may also call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne. Memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N Meridian St, Winchester, IN 47394 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 942 E Washington St, Winchester, IN 47394. Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019