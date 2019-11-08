BARBARA ANN HARDY

BARBARA ANN HARDY, 81, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She retired from General Electric Co. after 29 years of service. Surviving are her sons, Timothy (Rhonda) and D'Angelo (Rolanda) Hardy; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie L. Hardy; daughter, Jacqueline Bouvier Hardy; and twin sister, Barbara Jean Perry. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Community Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www. ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019
