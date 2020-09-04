BARBARA ANN KEEFER WILLIAMS, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph of the Pines Coventry in Southern Pines. She was a devoted wife and mother. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Mark A. Keefer and Marie Stevens Keefer. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her five children, Roger Bruce (KumOk) Williams of Irving, Texas, Cindy S. (Lawrence) Cartner of Fort Mill, S.C., Alan K. (Cathy) Williams of Florissant, Mo., Melissa A. (J. Keith) Vasseur of Fenton, Mo., Julia E. (Tommy) Overby of Sanford, N.C.; three grandchildren, Michael L. Cartner, Dani R. Hargens and Zachary J. Vasseur; and three great-grandchildren, Ainsley R. Hargens, Paige A. Hargens and Lauren M. Cartner. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roger E. Williams; and four siblings, Mark Jr., Evelyn, Edward, and Richard. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Barbara and her late husband Roger. Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com