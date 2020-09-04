1/
BARBARA ANN KEEFER WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA ANN KEEFER WILLIAMS, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph of the Pines Coventry in Southern Pines. She was a devoted wife and mother. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Mark A. Keefer and Marie Stevens Keefer. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her five children, Roger Bruce (KumOk) Williams of Irving, Texas, Cindy S. (Lawrence) Cartner of Fort Mill, S.C., Alan K. (Cathy) Williams of Florissant, Mo., Melissa A. (J. Keith) Vasseur of Fenton, Mo., Julia E. (Tommy) Overby of Sanford, N.C.; three grandchildren, Michael L. Cartner, Dani R. Hargens and Zachary J. Vasseur; and three great-grandchildren, Ainsley R. Hargens, Paige A. Hargens and Lauren M. Cartner. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roger E. Williams; and four siblings, Mark Jr., Evelyn, Edward, and Richard. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Barbara and her late husband Roger. Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
402 Saunders St
Carthage, NC 28327
910-947-2224
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved