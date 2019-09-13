Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM River Church Holly , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA ANN (MICKALAK) OSTROWSKI, was called to rest by her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Born Dec. 15, 1938, in Detroit, Mich. A woman of great faith and a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. Barbara spent most of her adult life working at IPFW as an administrator within the Continuing Education Department. Barbara earned her Associate's degree from IPFW in 1989, and a Certificate from the School of Arts and Sciences in Gerontology of 2005. Barbara enjoyed her retirement years at Hamilton Lake. She was a Bible study leader and active in water aerobics at the Y.M.C.A. Surviving are her daughter, Lauralee (Fred) Freeman; sons, Mike (Jackie), and Dan (Heather); brother, John Michalak of Detroit; sister, Patricia Bonilla of New York; Barbara went on to have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Kimberly Henke (Naudia and Serenity), Riley Freeman (Danny Lee and Ava), DJ Ostrowski, Taylor Ostrowski, Jake Ostrowski, Jackson Ostrowski, and Callahan Ostrowski. Barbara was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph and David; brother, Don Michalak; and sister, MaryAnn Pomictor/Drew. Barbara was also a loving and lifelong friend to many. She was part of a "club" (Sigma Phi) consisting of her eleven closest friends with whom she shared lifelong friendships, knowing them since grade school. May she rest in peace." Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at River Church in Holly, Mich.

