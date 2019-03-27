Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN PAPE. View Sign

BARBARA ANN PAPE, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born May 18, 1929, in Huntington, she was a daughter of the late Hanley and Elsie (Reetz) Coates. A graduate of Huntington High School, she was a telephone operator with GTE, retiring in 1990, and member of Martini Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Richard Pape of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Felicia (Mario Vazquez) Double and Bradley (Jerri Gifford) Pape, both of Fort Wayne; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dakoda, Marissa, Jocelyn, Isabella, Chiron, Daniel, Rosetta, Valerie, Grace, and Dominik. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janeal Pape; and sisters, Imogene Drabenstot and Emily Keehn. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor James Teasdale officiating. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Martini Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit



BARBARA ANN PAPE, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born May 18, 1929, in Huntington, she was a daughter of the late Hanley and Elsie (Reetz) Coates. A graduate of Huntington High School, she was a telephone operator with GTE, retiring in 1990, and member of Martini Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Richard Pape of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Felicia (Mario Vazquez) Double and Bradley (Jerri Gifford) Pape, both of Fort Wayne; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dakoda, Marissa, Jocelyn, Isabella, Chiron, Daniel, Rosetta, Valerie, Grace, and Dominik. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janeal Pape; and sisters, Imogene Drabenstot and Emily Keehn. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor James Teasdale officiating. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Martini Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close