BARBARA ANN PAPE, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born May 18, 1929, in Huntington, she was a daughter of the late Hanley and Elsie (Reetz) Coates. A graduate of Huntington High School, she was a telephone operator with GTE, retiring in 1990, and member of Martini Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Richard Pape of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Felicia (Mario Vazquez) Double and Bradley (Jerri Gifford) Pape, both of Fort Wayne; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dakoda, Marissa, Jocelyn, Isabella, Chiron, Daniel, Rosetta, Valerie, Grace, and Dominik. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janeal Pape; and sisters, Imogene Drabenstot and Emily Keehn. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor James Teasdale officiating. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Martini Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019