BARBARA ANN WALTEMATH 79, of Goshen, Ind., died Monday, April 22, 2019, 10:15 a.m., at Green croft in Goshen. Born March 28, 1940, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Cloice and Delores (Smith) Showalter. She was a 1958 graduate of South Side High School. In 1983, Barbara moved to the Milford area from Fort Wayne. She worked as a Housekeeping and Laundry Supervisor at Lakeland Rehab for 23 years. After moving to Greencroft, she was very active in their Bible studies and church services. She is survived by her children, Ross (Shelly) Waltemath of Kokomo, Connie (Steve) Williams of Goshen and Michelle (Mark) West, Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashlee Sprunger, Victoria Johnson, Madison Waltemath, Max Waltemath, Nathaniel Williams, Elizabeth Williams, Matthew West, Macey West, and Michael West; great-grandchildren, Khalon, Kensley, Emmarie, Elivia, Matilda, and Maguire Johnson; and a lifelong friend, Morris "Butch" Waltemath. Barbara was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Bill and Nancy Patty. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Meeting House at Greencroft, where family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Pastor Dan Petry, Chaplain of Greencroft, will officiate. A private family burial service will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be given to Goshen Center for Cancer Care or Goshen Home Care & Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019