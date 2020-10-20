BARBARA ANNE JOHNSON, SCHROEDER, 87, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, having passed away peacefully at home. Barb loved people. She had a smile for everyone, from the scores of kindergartners in whom she instilled a joy of learning, to her close circle of lifelong friends, and even people she met in line at grocery store. She never knew a stranger. Her kindness, sunny personality, and ready laugh brightened the world for everyone around her. She was an avid reader and loved music. She was an excellent baker and a creative cook - especially for the abundance of late summer tomatoes and zucchini from her garden. Born Oct. 6, 1933, in Farmersburg, Ind., she was the daughter of Earl O. and Waneta Lavell (Crapo) Johnson. She was a leader from early on, serving as the first female president of the local chapter of the Future Farmers of America. She always wanted to be a teacher. She earned her B.S. from Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana State University) in Terre Haute. Upon graduation, she moved to Fort Wayne and taught kindergarten at Forest Park Elementary School for several years. She attended Indiana University, Bloomington during the summers and earned her Master's degree. She paused her career for a few years to start a family, but returned to teaching as a substitute. After she and her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling extensively both in the U.S. and abroad. Barb met the love of her life, Bill, in a Children's Literature class at Indiana State. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2020. While at Indiana State, Barb joined Sigma Kappa Sorority and formed treasured friendships that lasted for the rest of her life. She was a Charter member of the Indiana State Alumni Association and a Life member of both the IU Alumni Association and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ for over 50 years and was active in the Women's Fellowship and Claudia Circle. She especially enjoyed her role as the Church Librarian for many years. She loved her family deeply and unselfishly. She is survived by her husband, Bill, daughter, Debra (Dominic Lucenta); son, Doug (Cindy); five step- grandchildren, and six step great- grandchildren. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior and burial following at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 Wallen Road. Preferred memorials to Parkview Hospice, whose nurses and aides provided exceptional and compassionate care to Barb and her family in her final days. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com