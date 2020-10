Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHROEDER, BARBARA ANNE JOHNSON: Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior and burial following at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 Wallen Road. For the safety of all, masks are required for the visitation and services. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.



