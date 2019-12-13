Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANNE MYERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA ANNE MYERS, 90, left this life on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. in North Fort Myers, Fla. Born May 7, 1929 and raised in Lock Haven, Pa. she was a daughter of the late Anne and Richard Miller of Lock Haven, Pa. She married Robert S.C. Myers in July 1950, and he preceded her in death. She supported him as a Music Teacher at Elmhurst High School, Music Chairman at Bridgeport University, Connecticut, and Associate Dean at The School of Music at DePaul University, Chicago. They had two children, Thomas B. and Kelly Jo. Bobbe attended Barbizon Acting/Modeling School in New York City and Pasadena Playhouse in California. A long-time model at Wolf & Dessauer, she performed at Franke Park Outdoor Theatre, and was a two-time Civic Theatre "Anthony Award" recipient. They retired to North Fort Myers, Florida where she passed away on Dec 9, 2019. Her biggest accomplishment was her children and she adored her pets. She loved poetry (Edna St. Vincent Millay, Maya Angelou), art (Andrew Wyeth, jazz (all kinds), Chicago, chocolate and Butterfingers. She is survived by son, Thomas B. Myers; daughter, Kelly Jo Myers-Madoian; son-in-law, Norman Madoian; daughter-in-law, Judy Cole; sister Jann Johnson and sister Nann Sigmund; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec 15, 2019. at Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to Hope Hospice Diplomat, North Fort Myers, Fla.



BARBARA ANNE MYERS, 90, left this life on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. in North Fort Myers, Fla. Born May 7, 1929 and raised in Lock Haven, Pa. she was a daughter of the late Anne and Richard Miller of Lock Haven, Pa. She married Robert S.C. Myers in July 1950, and he preceded her in death. She supported him as a Music Teacher at Elmhurst High School, Music Chairman at Bridgeport University, Connecticut, and Associate Dean at The School of Music at DePaul University, Chicago. They had two children, Thomas B. and Kelly Jo. Bobbe attended Barbizon Acting/Modeling School in New York City and Pasadena Playhouse in California. A long-time model at Wolf & Dessauer, she performed at Franke Park Outdoor Theatre, and was a two-time Civic Theatre "Anthony Award" recipient. They retired to North Fort Myers, Florida where she passed away on Dec 9, 2019. Her biggest accomplishment was her children and she adored her pets. She loved poetry (Edna St. Vincent Millay, Maya Angelou), art (Andrew Wyeth, jazz (all kinds), Chicago, chocolate and Butterfingers. She is survived by son, Thomas B. Myers; daughter, Kelly Jo Myers-Madoian; son-in-law, Norman Madoian; daughter-in-law, Judy Cole; sister Jann Johnson and sister Nann Sigmund; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec 15, 2019. at Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to Hope Hospice Diplomat, North Fort Myers, Fla. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close