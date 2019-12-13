BARBARA ANNE MYERS, 90, left this life on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. in North Fort Myers, Fla. Born May 7, 1929 and raised in Lock Haven, Pa. she was a daughter of the late Anne and Richard Miller of Lock Haven, Pa. She married Robert S.C. Myers in July 1950, and he preceded her in death. She supported him as a Music Teacher at Elmhurst High School, Music Chairman at Bridgeport University, Connecticut, and Associate Dean at The School of Music at DePaul University, Chicago. They had two children, Thomas B. and Kelly Jo. Bobbe attended Barbizon Acting/Modeling School in New York City and Pasadena Playhouse in California. A long-time model at Wolf & Dessauer, she performed at Franke Park Outdoor Theatre, and was a two-time Civic Theatre "Anthony Award" recipient. They retired to North Fort Myers, Florida where she passed away on Dec 9, 2019. Her biggest accomplishment was her children and she adored her pets. She loved poetry (Edna St. Vincent Millay, Maya Angelou), art (Andrew Wyeth, jazz (all kinds), Chicago, chocolate and Butterfingers. She is survived by son, Thomas B. Myers; daughter, Kelly Jo Myers-Madoian; son-in-law, Norman Madoian; daughter-in-law, Judy Cole; sister Jann Johnson and sister Nann Sigmund; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec 15, 2019. at Greenlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Donations in lieu of flowers made be made to Hope Hospice Diplomat, North Fort Myers, Fla.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 13, 2019