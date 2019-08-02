BARBARA ANNETTE MAYES, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born May 18, 1938, in Middles-boro, Ky., a daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn (Gilbert) Gent. She had been a factory worker for many years. Barbara enjoyed cooking, bowling and spending time with her family who she loved dearly. She never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone she met. Barbara was very passionate about gardening as well. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kermit Mayes; daughters, Susie (George) Sanchez and Lisa (Ron) Hoot; sons, Kermit (Karen Wallace) Mayes Jr. and Jason (Tricia) Mayes; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and sisters, Phyllis Seitz and Irene Upton. She was preceded in death by five sisters; and two brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019