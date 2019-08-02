BARBARA ANNETTE MAYES (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANNETTE MAYES.
Service Information
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-3914
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BARBARA ANNETTE MAYES, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born May 18, 1938, in Middles-boro, Ky., a daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn (Gilbert) Gent. She had been a factory worker for many years. Barbara enjoyed cooking, bowling and spending time with her family who she loved dearly. She never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to everyone she met. Barbara was very passionate about gardening as well. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kermit Mayes; daughters, Susie (George) Sanchez and Lisa (Ron) Hoot; sons, Kermit (Karen Wallace) Mayes Jr. and Jason (Tricia) Mayes; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and sisters, Phyllis Seitz and Irene Upton. She was preceded in death by five sisters; and two brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.