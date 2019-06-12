Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA CAROL BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA CAROL BROWN, 77, of Wylie, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Plano, Texas. Barbara was born Jan. 14, 1942, in LaOtto Township, Ind., a daughter of the late Homer Ditmars Schenk and Ruby Geraldine (Gump) Schenk. Barbara grew up in LaOtto, and married Kenneth Earl Brown on July 29, 1961, at the Church of the Brethren in LaOtto. They then moved to Texas where she worked for Alcatel as an office manager until her retirement. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Wylie, Texas. Surviving are husband of 58 years, Kenneth Earl Brown; children, Stanley (Christine Nelson) Brown and Charlene (Travis) Scrimshire; brothers, Wyman Schenk and Roger Schenk; and sister, Irma Pensinger; two granddaughters, Alexandria (Brandon) Miller and Ashley Robertson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Gerald Schenk. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at First Christian Church, with visitation one hour prior from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to In-Sync Exotics of Barbara's. The donation can be made be mailed to P.O. Box 968, Wylie, Texas 75098 in Barbara's memory. You can visit their website at

