BARBARA E. ROHRER, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home after battling cancer. Born Dec. 16, 1937, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Ford and Helen Dunlap. Surviving are her children, David A. Rohrer, Michael V. (Helen A. Taulbee) Rohrer and Andrew W. Rohrer; and brother, George (Margaret) Dunlap. Memorial Calling is from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the United Way of Allen County.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020