BARBARA FAYE HAYNES, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the evening of Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Born March 22, 1937, in Muncie, Ind., she was the daughter of John and Velda (Hottle) Magnabosco. She graduated from Central High School and Ball State University. Barbara was director of a KinderCare Learning Center in Fort Wayne for 20 years. During that time, she created an environment where children were nurtured and could flourish and where parents felt safe and comfortable leaving their children. She showed that same love and compassion to her children and grandchildren which were a great joy to her. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Laura (husband Brian) Motter of Atlanta, Ga., and Linda (husband Don) Briscoe of Overland Park, Kan.; and grandchildren, Allison Motter, Stephanie Motter, Jared Briscoe, Madeline Briscoe, and Julia Briscoe. Private graveside services will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery on Nov. 30, 2020. The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com